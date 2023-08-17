The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $42.58 on Thursday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

