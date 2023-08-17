Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives $76.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of PFG opened at $77.06 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

