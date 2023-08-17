Contrasting Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out -133.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple -29.86% -2.66% -1.58% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.70%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $350.43 million 9.88 $119.82 million ($1.70) -31.95 Urstadt Biddle Properties $144.92 million 5.85 $39.70 million $0.67 32.15

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

