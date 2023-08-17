Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NSSC

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.