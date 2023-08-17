Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
