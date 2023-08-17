Contrasting Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -35.05% -19.72% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A -753.35% -142.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.5% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million 4.56 $5.09 million $0.03 0.67 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $1.50 million 2.98 -$24.97 million N/A N/A

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oncotelic Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma; intranasal drug and delivery system for intra-nasal Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, erectile disfunction, and female sexual disfunction; Artemisinin, a natural derivative from an Asian herb Artemisia Annua; and AI based technologies to enhance the development and commercialization of Artemisinin based products and support technologies. Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen. Its clinical product candidates also include BPX-603, an autologous dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

