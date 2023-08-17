Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.
AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %
AY opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.