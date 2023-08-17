Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

