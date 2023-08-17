Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $14.76 on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 760.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

