TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.32 and a beta of 1.46. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

