Head to Head Analysis: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -27.03% -23.09% Oportun Financial -22.27% -18.22% -2.59%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 272.42 -$39.05 million ($0.05) -66.00 Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.25 -$77.74 million ($6.87) -1.02

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining



Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Oportun Financial



Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

