Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.51 on Friday. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
