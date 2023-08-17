IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $586.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $586.00.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $499.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

