Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.80.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nestlé
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
Nestlé Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NSRGY opened at $117.81 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.