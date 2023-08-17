Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,756,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,118,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $117.81 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

