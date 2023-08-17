Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.79.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.01%.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
