Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,036,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

