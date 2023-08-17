Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $87.73

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.73.
Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash
Insider Activity at DoorDash
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash Stock Performance
NYSE:DASH opened at $79.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.62.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.