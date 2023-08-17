Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $87.73

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.73.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $465,219.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $465,219.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 767,122 shares of company stock valued at $58,802,625 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $79.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.