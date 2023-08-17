Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

