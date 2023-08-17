Ferroglobe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,196 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,447 call options.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

