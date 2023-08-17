Delcath Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,062% compared to the average daily volume of 121 call options.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Report on Delcath Systems

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.