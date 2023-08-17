Investors Purchase Large Volume of Colgate-Palmolive Call Options (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,908 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $74.42 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

