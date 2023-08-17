Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,760 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

