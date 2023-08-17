Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of 253% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,898 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

YANG stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 52.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

