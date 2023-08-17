Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the average volume of 638 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,160,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.90%.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

