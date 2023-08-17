Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 560,178 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 454% compared to the typical daily volume of 101,120 call options.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

