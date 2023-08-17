Reviewing Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repsol and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.15 New Concept Energy $210,000.00 N/A $180,000.00 $0.02 50.53

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Repsol and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 4 4 0 2.33 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repsol currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Repsol’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.82% 22.53% 10.06% New Concept Energy 24.50% 1.07% 1.06%

Summary

Repsol beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

