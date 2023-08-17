Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $83.75 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

