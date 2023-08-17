Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Natixis acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

