Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,546 shares of company stock worth $66,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.