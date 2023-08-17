Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $103.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. Jabil has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.