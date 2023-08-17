Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $26.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.87.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.
