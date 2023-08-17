Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $26.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

