Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price at $8.64

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Barclays lowered their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

CLVT stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

