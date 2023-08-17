Analysts Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Target Price at $12.13

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
IBDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Iberdrola Stock Up 0.4 %
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iberdrola Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.053 dividend. This is an increase from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.
