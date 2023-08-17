Contrasting MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) & Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MGO Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear 15.73% 24.47% 13.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $1.05 million 16.00 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $3.11 billion 1.71 $541.54 million $2.72 11.13

This table compares MGO Global and Gildan Activewear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGO Global and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $39.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than MGO Global.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats MGO Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

(Get Free Report)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. It offers t-shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polos, and pants for men; and t-shirts for women and kids, as well as bathrobes, graphic beach towels, rugs, posters, and keychains. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.