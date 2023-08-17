TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Financial Comparison

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62% Nathan’s Famous 14.94% -44.86% 27.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TH International and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TH International and Nathan’s Famous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million 0.71 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $130.79 million 2.32 $19.62 million $4.86 15.33

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International



TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Nathan’s Famous



Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to produce and distribute sauerkraut and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to produce and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, mozzarella sticks, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

