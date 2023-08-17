Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Financial Survey

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out -553.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 AGNC Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $10.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 54.88% 13.28% 2.92% AGNC Investment 1.96% 29.59% 3.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $201.65 million 5.43 $14.43 million $1.42 9.37 AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.64 -$1.19 billion ($0.26) -36.73

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

