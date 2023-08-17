Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and KONE Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Acquisition Co. 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.17 $816.01 million $0.92 25.58

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Acquisition Co. 1.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Acquisition Co. 1 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 2 4 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

KONE Oyj has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.83%. Given KONE Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than Integral Acquisition Co. 1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Acquisition Co. 1 N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.13% 32.97% 9.97%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Integral Acquisition Co. 1 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand. Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

