Head-To-Head Survey: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) vs. Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -42.56% -149.15% -52.00% Great Elm Group -75.75% -86.30% -27.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elys Game Technology and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.16%. Given Elys Game Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.45 -$18.26 million N/A N/A Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.93 -$14.89 million ($0.81) -2.56

Great Elm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Elys Game Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

