Head to Head Contrast: Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) versus Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Permian Resources 0 2 11 0 2.85

Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Permian Resources pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Permian Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.43 $6.50 billion N/A N/A Permian Resources $2.13 billion 3.25 $515.04 million $1.48 8.26

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources 18.93% 10.67% 7.03%

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Woodside Energy Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

