Contrasting Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repsol and Himalaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 4 4 0 2.33 Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repsol currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Repsol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Repsol has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repsol and Himalaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.15 Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Himalaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.82% 22.53% 10.06% Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -210.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Himalaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repsol beats Himalaya Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. Himalaya Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

