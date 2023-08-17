Financial Survey: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 5.89% 14.62% 7.38% Biodesix -158.72% -1,628.23% -79.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 7 0 2.78 Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus target price of $251.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Biodesix.

87.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Biodesix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.28 $1.28 billion $9.27 23.20 Biodesix $38.21 million 2.98 -$65.45 million ($1.10) -1.32

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Biodesix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a blood-based NGS. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

