General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Critical Review

General American Investors (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

General American Investors has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 227.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 4.95 $21.15 million $0.58 21.03

This table compares General American Investors and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for General American Investors and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 2 4 1 0 1.86

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than General American Investors.

Profitability

This table compares General American Investors and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General American Investors N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 15.09% 15.64% 6.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of General American Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of General American Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats General American Investors on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

