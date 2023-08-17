Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.53 billion 3.43 $347.92 million $7.24 31.03 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $653.49 million 2.12 -$133.34 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.0% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vail Resorts and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 1 4 1 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $257.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 38.55%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 9.98% 17.00% 4.54% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate in and around its resort communities. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

