Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $36.96

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.29 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.