Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Critical Survey

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -0.65% -34.85% -11.44% Honda Motor 5.11% 7.73% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Honda Motor 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.87, suggesting a potential upside of 95.56%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Gogoro has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.13 -$98.91 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $125.15 billion 0.41 $4.82 billion $3.93 7.69

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. Its Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. Its Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

