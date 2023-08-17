Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Charlie’s and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Charlie’s
|-140.60%
|N/A
|-327.67%
|STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Charlie’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Charlie’s and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Charlie’s
|$16.69 million
|1.03
|-$7.19 million
|N/A
|N/A
|STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft
|$3.84 billion
|1.79
|$292.15 million
|N/A
|N/A
STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.
Summary
STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Charlie’s on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Charlie’s
Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.
About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft
STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.
