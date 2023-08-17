Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$170.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.72 million.

