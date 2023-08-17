FY2025 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MIST opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 13.89 and a current ratio of 13.89. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 576,842 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

