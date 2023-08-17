Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issued By HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRPH. StockNews.com cut ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

