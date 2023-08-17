Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Viad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

VVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Viad stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. Viad has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Viad by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viad by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Viad during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

