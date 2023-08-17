Equillium, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Equillium in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 913.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 353,531 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

