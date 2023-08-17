Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 20.31% -16.16% 24.09% Portillo’s 1.88% 3.35% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yum! Brands and Portillo’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.84 billion 5.39 $1.33 billion $4.94 26.63 Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.75 $10.85 million $0.23 81.18

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Yum! Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yum! Brands and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 7 10 0 2.59 Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus target price of $148.84, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Portillo’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.