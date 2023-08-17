Critical Analysis: Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) & Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brink’s and Marlowe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marlowe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brink’s currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Marlowe has a consensus target price of $800.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,143.28%. Given Marlowe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marlowe is more favorable than Brink’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

96.5% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brink’s and Marlowe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 2.40% 50.85% 4.40% Marlowe N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brink’s and Marlowe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $4.73 billion 0.71 $170.60 million $2.40 30.13 Marlowe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Marlowe.

Summary

Brink’s beats Marlowe on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services. In addition, the company offers employment law advice, employee contracts and handbooks, case management software, organisational change support, HR consultation and dispute support, and HR audit services. Further, it provides strategy, advisory, risk, compliance, performance and attendance, wellbeing, and musculoskeletal services. Additionally, the company offers fire risk assessments, installation of fire systems, monitoring and maintenance, design and installation of security systems, security monitoring solutions, and technical support services. Furthermore, it provides water treatment, air hygiene compliance, wastewater and effluent treatment, ventilation hygiene, asbestos consultancy, and water engineering services. The company serves office complexes, streets, leisure facilities, industrial estates, SMEs, local corporates and authorities, other facilities, property management providers, NHS trusts, and FTSE companies. Marlowe plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

